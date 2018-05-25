Shadow of the Tomb Raider Writer Discusses Croft’s Journey

When Shadow of the Tomb Raider was finally revealed, we saw a much darker Lara Croft. The final entry into the iconic character’s origins story promises an incredibly detailed look into how she went from a scared young adult, to the badass archaeologist we know and love. One this is for certain, her journey was far from easy.

Lead Writer Jill Murray can be seen in the video above discussing what Croft goes through in this final chapter, really highlighting how emotional this journey is for the character. Players will see THE Tomb Raider as never before, as someone struggling to come to terms with her humanity and which side of the coin she falls on.

We also learn even more about Croft’s relationship with her best friend Jonah Maiava, who was the voice heard on the official reveal trailer. Jonah is a catalyst for her humanity, a voice of reason to tell her when she’s gone too far – when she’s lost her way. This provides an interesting dynamic with the game’s “enemy,” Doctor Dominguez as both he and Croft mirror one another’s experiences.

Earlier this year we were able to play the newest, and final, installment in this journey. I was immediately drawn into how much darker this Lara was from the previous two games. Where as in the first reboot she was scared, confused, and just finding her footing on how to survive: the hunted. In Rise of the Tomb Raider, we saw a more confident Lara that no longer strayed from the truth and instead faced it head on: the hunter. With Shadow of the Tomb Raider, we see a hardened Lara that shies away from no challenge with an almost tunnel vision for the truth – no matter who it hurts: the master.

When I spoke with the Narrative Director at Eidos Montreal, he told me that this third installment will be the apex and reveal that “defining moment” that made her who she is today. This journey brings in the more sordid natures of choice and the path she traveled, with many decisions that force her to confront her humanity and what she’s willing to sacrifice. He also mentioned that Shadow of the Tomb Raider is much more than “just raiding tombs,” it’s a journey of self-discovery and terrifying revelations.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a much darker journey, one that I am thrilled to go on and seems to be a promising conclusion to a much younger Lara’s journey. Her adventure begins on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 14th.

