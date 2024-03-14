Shadows of the Damned Remaster Gets New Title, Gameplay Demo Available at PAX

Japanese studio Grasshopper Manufacture has revealed new details on its upcoming remaster of Shadows of the Damned. This past year, Grasshopper made the surprising announcement that it would be remastering its cult-classic third-person shooter for modern platforms. Since this reveal, new information on the project hasn't come about, which has left eager fans wanting to know more. Now, some brief new tidbits have been shared ahead of a new showing this month.

Detailed in a new video from Grasshopper today, the company announced that it's forthcoming remaster will be formally titled Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered. Alongside this reveal, Grasshopper also showed off some initial gameplay footage from the project in tandem with some new key art. Additionally, it was confirmed that Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will be playable at the studio's booth at PAX East, which is set to transpire next week from March 21 until March 24.

You can get a look at Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered in action in the video here:

For the time being, Grasshopper Manufacture hasn't provided any new details on when Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered is going to release. It's also not yet known which platforms this remaster will be coming to, as Grasshopper previously didn't provide specifics with the title was initially announced. Given that the game is going to be playable at PAX East, though, there's a good chance that more information on this front will be shared in the coming days.

In addition to Shadows of the Damned, another one of Grasshopper's previous projects is set to return this year in a new format. Specifically, Lollipop Chainsaw is being remade in a release dubbed Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. This revamped version of the cult-classic action game hasn't been shown off formally just yet and as with Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered, it also doesn't have a specific launch date. Unlike Shadows of the Damned, this new remaster of Lollipop Chainsaw isn't associated with Grasshopper Manufacture and is instead being developed by Dragami Games.