PlayStation Plus Adding Marvel's Midnight Suns and More in March

PlayStation Plus subscribers already got the free PS4 and PS5 games for the PlayStation Plus Essential tier for March, and now, awe know of the other games that'll be added this month for the PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium tiers. While some months are better than others based on PlayStation players' responses to what games are added and the same will be said for March 2024, this month at least has some games with big names attached to them that will soon be playable by subscribers including a LEGO game, the PS5 version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and more.

And those games are just some of the ones that are included in the PlayStation Plus Extra drop for this month while PlayStation Plus Premium users will get even more classics like a Jax and Daxter game. Below is the full lineup of PlayStation Plus Extra nd PlayStation Plus Premium games added in March with all the games play able on March 19th.

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium Games

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition | PS4, PS5

"Grab your squad and experience the past, present, and future of hoops culture in NBA 2K24. Enjoy pure, authentic action and limitless personalized MyPLAYER options in MyCAREER. Collect an impressive array of legends and build your perfect lineup in MyTEAM. Relive your favorite eras as a GM or Commissioner in MyNBA. Experience next-level gameplay and lifelike visuals with your favorite NBA and WNBA teams in PLAY NOW."

Marvel's Midnight Suns | PS4, PS5

"When the demonic Lilith and her fearsome horde unite with the evil armies of Hydra, it's time to unleash Marvel's dark side. As The Hunter, your mission is to lead an unlikely team of seasoned Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors to victory. Can legends such as Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Blade put aside their differences in the face of a growing apocalyptic threat? If you're going to save the world, you'll have to forge alliances and lead the team into battle as the legendary Midnight Suns."

Resident Evil 3 | PS4, PS5

"Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed. To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon; Nemesis!"

LEGO DC Supervillains | PS4

"It's good to be bad... Embark on an all-new DC/LEGO adventure by becoming the best villain the universe has seen. Players will create and play as an all-new super-villain throughout the game, unleashing mischievous antics and wreaking havoc in an action-packed story. Set in an open world experience within the DC universe, the Justice League has disappeared, leaving Earth's protection to their counterparts, who have proclaimed themselves as the 'Justice Syndicate'. It's up to you and a crazy group of misfits to uncover the intentions of Earth's new, strange, wannabe superheroes. Joined by renowned DC Super-Villains: The Joker, Harley Quinn, and countless others from the Injustice League, players will set out on an epic adventure."

Mystic Pillars: Remastered | PS5

"Mystic Pillars is a unique blend of intriguing puzzles and an immersive storyline set in Ancient India, providing you with an engaging gameplay experience. The game is a reimagination of the Indian traditional board game – "Ali Guli Mane" or the Internationally known variant 'Mancala'. Play as a mysterious traveller whose journey across the world lands you in the Kingdom of Zampi. Resolve the drought plaguing the once-prosperous Kingdom of Zampi by solving puzzles and destroying the magical pillars blocking the water."

Blood Bowl 3 | PS4, PS5

"The iconic death sport returns with the new video game of fantasy football faithfully using the latest board game rules and new content. Crush your way to the top and leave your opponents in the graveyard, taking control of a team from 12 factions, each with its own unique characteristics. Create players; customize their appearance, emblems and armor; recruit cheerleaders and your coach; then compete in the fiercest competitions in the Old World. Enjoy a single player campaign or compete against other players online."

Super Neptunia RPG | PS4

"This side-scrolling action RPG is set in a meta-world where gorgeous 2D rules supreme, leaving you to team up with three other goddesses to fight back in the name of 3D. Leap between platforms, explore dungeons and take on foes in turn-based battles. Change up your attack style by switching the leader of your four-strong party, then strengthen your Goddesses by utilizing Skills and Abilities that can be unlocked with weapons, armor, or accessories."

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot | PS5

"Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in this action RPG based on the successful anime and manga series. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe."

PlayStation Plus Premium Games

Jak and Daxter The Lost Frontier | PS4, PS5

"Jak and Daxter are back in an adventure that picks up the action where the previous trilogy left off. Whether battling Sky Pirates in a customizable aircraft or blasting Aeropans with the punishing Gunstaff, their journey will take them beyond the edge of the Brink – and into a war bigger than they could have imagined. Originally released for PSP, this enhanced version includes up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters."

Cool Boarders | PS4, PS5

"Experience the PS1 snowboarding racer, enhanced to include up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Carve, shred and catch air down five alpine tracks, choosing from 10 hardcore snowboards, each with its own unique attributes and design. Battle yourself for better runs using Ghost Data."

Gods Eater Burst | PS4, PS5

"Aragami, unknown life-forms, have suddenly appeared. These predators eat and destroy everything in their path, including the homes of humans who are left helpless. In this dire situation, the biochemical organization, Fenrir, has succeeded in developing a bioweapon created from Aragami cells. This weapon is known as God Arc and is used by special warriors referred to as God Eaters. On the verge of extinction, humanity has now found the only means to fight back against the Aragami. Form teams of up to 4 players and cooperate to fight against the Aragami in this high-speed hunting action game."

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy | PS4

"Become Phoenix Wright and experience the thrill of battle as you fight to save your innocent clients in a court of law in the classic courtroom adventure series. Play all 14 episodes, spanning the first three games, in one gorgeous collection. Solve the intriguing mysteries behind each case and witness the final truth for yourself."

JoJos Bizarre Adventure AllStar Battle R | PS4

"Charismatic heroes, a striking art style, and unforgettable catch phrases return in another installment of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Based on the All Star Battle system released in 2014, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R reinvigorates the gameplay experience with adjustments to the fighting tempo and the addition of hit stops and jump dashes. With new audio recordings from the animated series' Part 6 voice actors, the full atmosphere of the internationally beloved anime is realized. Both fans of the original All Star Battle and newcomers will be able to enjoy the experience."