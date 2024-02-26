Final Fantasy 16 DLC News to Be Shared in Upcoming Event

Square Enix has announced when it will be sharing new information on The Rising Tide, which is the next piece of DLC coming to Final Fantasy XVI. At the end of 2023, Square revealed that it was working on two expansions for its latest Final Fantasy entry. The first expansion, Echoes of the Fallen, shadow-dropped in tandem with The Game Awards while The Rising Tide was said to be releasing in early 2024. Since that announcement, Square Enix hasn't said anything else about Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide, but it's now known that this won't be holding true for much longer.

Announced on social media, Square Enix informed fans that it will be holding a panel at PAX East next month on March 22 that will see new information shared for Final Fantasy XVI's next piece of DLC. The panel is set to feature members of the FF XVI development team that will include producer Naoki Yoshida, director Takeo Kujiraoka, and localization director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox. It wasn't said what all associated with The Rising Tide will be shared during the event, but the panel itself will also be streamed on Twitch so that those who aren't in attendance at PAX East can watch from home.

What secrets will surface from the depths at #PAXEast?



Join producer Naoki Yoshida, DLC director Takeo Kujiraoka, and localization director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox as they discuss The Rising Tide.



This panel will also be livestreamed at https://t.co/Nin2NmoJ6n pic.twitter.com/jkCERZazFq — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) February 23, 2024

In all likelihood, this new panel at PAX East for Final Fantasy XVI should result in a new trailer and a release date for The Rising Tide being announced to the public. Given that Square also previously released Echoes of the Fallen without any previous warning, there's also the chance that the publisher could opt to do the same thing with The Rising Tide. This obviously is just speculation, though, and shouldn't be expected by any means.

In the near term, Square Enix is gearing up to release a new Final Fantasy game later this week with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The second entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy will come to PlayStation 5 exclusively on Thursday, February 29. If you're interested in learning more about that game, you can read our own extensive review right here.

