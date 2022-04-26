Sifu 2022 Roadmap Revealed

✖

Sifu developers Sloclap shared a roadmap for the game this week detailing what's to come in a number of free updates spread throughout the rest of 2022. As is customary for these sorts of roadmaps, it divides things up into seasons with different features planned for the next couple of months including difficulty options and a new game mode later in the year. The first of these bits of content will be out in a week, Sloclap said.

That roadmap can be seen below for those who've played through Sifu once or several times already and are looking ahead to what's coming next. Sloclap said it's got one major update planned for each season with the first one releasing on May 3rd. That one is said to include difficulty options as well as advanced training segments which will likely go hand and hand if you plan on playing on a tougher difficulty. An outfit selector feature will also be implemented.

Check out our free content update roadmap for #Sifu! At this stage, four major updates are planned – the first one will be available next Tuesday, May 3rd, along with our physical edition! 🔥🔥 #SifuGame pic.twitter.com/8UBEWwJKS4 — SifuGame (@SifuGame) April 26, 2022

The game launched without any difficulty options present, for those who may not recall, with the developers saying they wanted players to play at the same level of difficulty across the board. Based on what's shown in the roadmap, it looks like you'll be able to choose between the "Student," "Disciple," and "Master" difficulty levels.

After that update, players can look forward to an advanced scoring system as well as gameplay modifiers in the Summer 2022 update. Fall will bring a replay editor as well as additional modifiers to build off of the previous update, and winter will add a new Arenas game mode as well as more modifiers still. Each of the three major updates after the spring release will all include new outfits for players to pick from.

This roadmap follows Sloclap's comments from February promising more post-launch content and saying that the updates to come would be free for those who own Sifu already.

"Finally, we wanted you to know that part of the team behind Sifu is already at work on post-launch content," Sloclap community manager Felix Garczynski said in a PlayStation Blog post from February. "We have exciting plans for free content updates that we will soon be able to tell you more about! Stay tuned for more, and enjoy your experience with Sifu!"

You can check out our review of Sifu here while you wait on the game's next updates to drop.