Silent Hill 2 Remake Could Release Sooner Than You Think

During PlayStation's State of Play last month, the company showed off more footage from the PS5 remake of Silent Hill 2. Unfortunately, that trailer offered nothing in terms of a release window, but it seems the game could be further along than expected. In a new interview with Famitsu, Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto stated that development on the game is nearing completion. Unfortunately, Okamoto did not offer much in terms of new information on the game, merely noting some general changes that can be expected. However, this is our best indication yet that the game might be released this year!

"We are in the final stages of development," Okamoto told Famitsu (DeepL translation via Gaming Bolt). "Unfortunately, there is very little I can tell you at this point. As for the game, you can think of it as the Silent Hill 2 you envisioned, but with beautiful visuals that make it easy to play in today's world and give you the same memories you had in the past."

More Fuel to the 2024 Fire

A 2024 release would make a lot of sense given previous comments from Bloober Team boss Piotr Babieno. Bloober Team is the developer on the Silent Hill 2 remake, and in January, Babieno told Bankier.pl that marketing should "start very soon." Babieno also noted that Konami will be the ones handling the game's "promotional campaign." Konami likely wouldn't start that type of thing until the game was far along, so it's possible Silent Hill 2 could launch before the end of the year. October would make the most sense given the franchise's horror roots, but that's all speculation until we learn something concrete.

Rebuilding Interest in Silent Hill

For years, the Silent Hill franchise has basically been dormant. While Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills was highly-anticipated, the game's cancellation in 2015 left the franchise in a state of flux. In 2022, Konami shocked fans when it revealed several Silent Hill projects in development. The biggest of these is the remake of Silent Hill 2, but Konami also revealed Silent Hill f, Silent Hill: Townfall, and Silent Hill Ascension.

With Konami trying to resurrect the franchise, the publisher is looking for ways to draw in new fans. Last month saw the release of Silent Hill: The Short Message, a free game released on PlayStation 5. In that same interview with Famitsu, Okamoto revealed that the game was given away as a way to introduce the series to new players. It remains to be seen whether The Short Letter will result in increased sales for the series, but the free game has already attracted a lot of attention; as of this writing, it's been downloaded more than 1 million times.

