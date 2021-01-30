Silent Hill Gets Another DLC Crossover

✖

The acclaimed Silent Hill franchise is collaborating with another game through some new DLC plans announced this week. The game that’ll be hosting Silent Hill is called Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals, and the DLC crossover is planned to release some time this year. We haven’t seen the full details of it yet, but more information will be revealed soon to confirm exactly what’ll happen following the first teaser shared this week.

Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals developer Glowstick Entertainment shared the big news of the Silent Hill crossover this week following some teases ahead of the reveal. A brief trailer shared recently confirmed the news and showed some hints of what might come of the DLC collab by showing images of Robbie the Rabbit and others from the Silent Hill universe, though we still don’t know exactly what the DLC will look like.

Over on Twitter, Glowstick Entertainment confirmed that the exact contents of the Silent Hill DLC will be revealed soon in another video, though a release date for that showcase wasn’t given. The developer also confirmed that there will be more “big mystery additions” coming to Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals after the Silent Hill crossover, though Silent Hill itself is a pretty big franchise to top within the realm of horror.

The DLC plans are big news for the game itself, but the announcement was naturally met with responses from people who lamented the fact that Silent Hill still hasn’t gotten a proper standalone game in what feels like forever now. Silent Hill also came to Dead by Daylight as a DLC Chapter which attracted these sorts of observations back when that crossover was announced.

If you’re into the idea of checking out Silent Hill content wherever possible, you can look for Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals on Steam for $9.99 to see if you’re into the game. A preview of it from its Steam listing can be found below:

“Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals is a multiplayer horror party game with multiple modes where players take on the role of monsters or mortals from Dark Deception's universe (and other universes) and fight for soul shards in nightmarish mazes!” a preview of the game said while referencing the crossover potential the game has.

Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals’ Silent Hill DLC does not yet have a release date.