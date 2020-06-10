Dead by Daylight's New Silent Hill Trailer Shows Pyramid Head in Action

Next week will see the debut of Silent Hill content in Dead by Daylight. To get fans excited for the game's latest DLC offering, publisher Behaviour Interactive has released a new trailer, showcasing Dead by Daylight's new killer, survivor, and map. The trailer is actually pretty lengthy, breaking down all of the various abilities that accompany the game's new characters. For Silent Hill fans that haven't played Dead by Daylight yet, the new trailer is the perfect opportunity to see what the game has to offer. It might even entice some newcomers into trying out the online survival horror game!

One thing Silent Hill fans will immediately notice from the Dead by Daylight trailer is just how faithful the new content looks. Cheryl Mason and Pyramid Head have been lovingly recreated in the game, and the Midwich Elementary School map is downright creepy. The location is an important one in the Silent Hill mythos, and it seems that Behaviour Interactive is intent on delivering an enjoyable experience for longtime Silent Hill fans.

While the presence of Silent Hill content in Dead by Daylight is certainly exciting for fans of Konami's classic horror franchise, it's also a bit bittersweet. It's been quite some time since the publisher released a new entry in the Silent Hill franchise, and fans have been waiting with bated breath for the announcement of a new game. The Dead by Daylight announcement has given some fans hope that Konami might by preparing a new entry in the series.

Welcome to Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill chapter, People of the Fog. On June 16, this match-made-in-hell will be available on PC and console. https://t.co/6NioHoDODn #DeadbyDaylight #dbd #SilentHill — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) June 10, 2020

Unfortunately, as of right now, Konami seems to be focused more on ports and compilations, as opposed to brand-new series iterations. With a new console generation just around the corner, however, that could certainly change!

Dead by Daylight is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. The game's Silent Hill content will release on June 16th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Dead by Daylight right here.

Are you a fan Silent Hill? What do you think about the upcoming tie-in with Dead by Daylight? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.