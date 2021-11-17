Six Days in Fallujah Delayed to 2022

Six Days in Fallujah, the revival of the previously-canceled first-person shooter, has been delayed into 2022. While the project was originally supposed to release in 2021, Highwire Games and publisher Victura revealed today that it would instead be pushed back roughly a full year. The reason for the move hopefully indicates that the project, which has previously been under a large amount of scrutiny, will end up being more tasteful when it does release.

In a post on the game’s official website today, Highwire Games revealed that it is doubling the size of the team that is working on Six Days in Fallujah. To coincide with this move, the studio is looking to pour these new resources into the game to create a title that is more accurate to the real-world stories that it is trying to tell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It became clear that recreating these true stories at a high quality was going to require more people, capital, and time than we had,” Victura CEO Peter Tamte said of the move to delay Six Days in Fallujah. “Doubling our team is just one of many things we’re doing to make sure Six Days in Fallujah brings new kinds of tactical and emotional depth to military shooters.”

As mentioned, a number of people have called for Six Days in Fallujah to be canceled once again over the course of 2021 since it was re-revealed earlier in the year. These calls are primarily due to how the game has been shown to handle some of the subject matter, which again, is all based on real events that transpired during the Iraq War. Although Victura and Highwire Games have asserted multiple times that they’re trying to be as accurate as possible with what is depicted in Six Days in Fallujah, clearly, both companies felt like they could do a better job, hence today’s delay.

While Six Days in Fallujah still doesn’t have a launch date, the game has been confirmed to be coming to consoles and PC when it does release next year. We’ll keep you in the loop about the title’s development as we move forward here on ComicBook.com.

How do you feel about seeing Six Days in Fallujah getting delayed? Do you think that pushing the game back will help to create a better experience overall? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.