Controversial War Game Six Days in Fallujah Is Finally Releasing Years After Cancellation

Depending on how long you’ve been following the gaming industry, there’s a chance that you’re either very familiar with Six Days in Fallujah or you’ve never heard of it entirely. The game was originally announced all the way back in 2009 and was slated to release for PS3, Xbox 360, and PC by Konami, but was later canceled after a large amount of criticism was directed towards its content. Now, over a decade later, Six Days in Fallujah is finally going to see the light of day.

Developer Highwire Games is the team that is returning to the project and is planning to finally release it later this year. Victura will be serving as the new publisher of Six Days in Fallujah, with the company’s founder Peter Tamte having been involved with the original game back in 2009. When it comes to why both teams decided to bring the game back, it was said that the medium of video games is one that they hope can share valuable insight on the real-world conflict that occurred at Fallujah in the Iraq War.

“Throughout history, we’ve tried to understand our world through stories of events that happened to somebody else,” said the game’s developers in a new press release. “Six Days in Fallujah asks that you solve real-life challenges from one of this century’s toughest battles for yourself. We believe that trying to do something for ourselves can help us understand not just what happened, but why it happened the way it did. Video games can create insight and empathy in ways other media cannot.”

The message goes on to say that this new iteration of Six Days in Fallujah was created with feedback taken into account from over 100 Marines, Iraqi citizens, and other soldiers that were involved in the conflict. “We hope that experiencing their extraordinary ‘moments of truth’ will give each of us a new perspective into a conflict that has shaped so much of our century, as well as the people who have sacrificed so much because of it,” Highwire said of the vision for this new iteration of the infamous game.

It remains to be seen if this new take on Six Days in Fallujah will end up being as controversial as its predecessor, but it sounds as though Highwire and Victura have done their best to ensure that the game’s story and content are being portrayed properly. A release date for this newly-announced iteration of the game has yet to be revealed, but a launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC seems likely to transpire later this year.