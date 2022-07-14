Skate 4 Developers Tease New Update

Skate 4 is getting a new update very, very soon, which should hopefully clue fans in to what is going on with the game. Skate 4 is one of the most anticipated games in quite some time, largely because its predecessor was so widely acclaimed. Skate 3 was a big hit, both with critics and fans. The game spawned a massive following on YouTube due to some of its outrageous modes, fun gameplay, and more. With that said, EA failed to capitalize on a sequel shortly after the third game's release in the early 2010s. Many fans were left to beg for a new Skate game for years until it was finally announced in 2020. The news came right as the game was entering the very early stages of development, so there hasn't been a lot of substantial updates since then. There have been some playtests which resulted in some leaked gameplay, but they are still very rough works in progress. The team also recently released a small trailer with some gameplay.

With that said, a new Skate 4 developer livestream is happening tomorrow, July 14th, at 9AM PT. It's not clear what will be shared during this time, but it comes after the team warned players from downloading and playing a leaked build of the game from September 2021. It's possible that the team will announce some sort of public playtest or other big news to help try and keep fans happy while also dissuading them from diving too deep into the leaked content. If we're lucky, we could even get some more refined gameplay or hear about a release window for the game, but it's a mystery at this moment.

Either way, new Skate 4 news is exciting and should give patient fans a nice refresher. It has been a long wait for this game and we get closer to actually playing it each day. As of right now, we have no idea when the game will release, but hopefully sooner rather than later.

Are you excited for Skate 4? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.