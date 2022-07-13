Skate 4 Team Warns Against Playing Leaked Build

Those waiting for Skate 4 will soon get some news on the game in an upcoming presentation from the developers, but for there are those who couldn't wait for any official updates and have instead been seeking out an early build of the game that leaked online not long ago. It's obviously not indicative of what the final version of Skate 4 will look like given how unfinished it is, but a preview is a preview no matter how official, so people have naturally been looking to play it. The Skate 4 team, however, would ask that you do not do that while reminding would-be players of the dangers of downloading unknown files online.

The note about the Skate 4 leak was shared in a post on the game's site this week ahead of the July 14th presentation. After thanking players for their interest in Skate 4, the developers acknowledged the leak and said it was from all the way back in September 2021 even though it only just leaked a couple of months ago. While pointing out the risks of unknown downloads, the team also cautioned vaguely of potential violations of Electronic Arts' terms of service.

"We're aware of an earlier version of the game that has been distributed without our authorization. This build is from September 2021 and was never intended for external use," the post said. "While we understand you're excited to get into the game, we encourage you to be careful when downloading files from unknown sources (and remind you of the potential consequences of breaking EA's Terms of Service). The best way to get the chance to play is by signing up for skate. Insider playtesting here as we continue to invite more and more players into the game throughout the year."

Whether you've played the leaked build or not or just seen some gameplay from it online, you won't have much longer to go until you get some actual news about the game. The Skate 4 team announced previously its plans to offer a presentation from "The Board Room" on July 14th, so be sure to tune into that tomorrow to learn more about the game.