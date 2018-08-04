Skyblivion Devs Offer Sneak Peek At Sick New Daedric Weapon Set

You may have noticed that we love talking about passionate fan projects, namely mods. One of our favourites, and one that we’ve spoken about quite a bit in the past, is the highly anticipated Skyblivion mod that expands upon the world of Tamriel through the efforts of an incredibly driven team of fans and talented developers. Though the latest update was small in size, the sneak peek at the Daedric armor is just cool enough to become totally enthralled.

The overall design is awesome and that battle axe? That’s enough to make any foe tremble in fear. The color contrast is outstanding and the attention to detail is stunningly apparent through the design work. Though I usually pick the bow myself, I’d be tempted to go for a tankier character for that warhammer because … well, just look at it!

Videos by ComicBook.com

It may not be release date info or a thrilling new video, but each new update brings us one step closer to release!

In other news, did you know that the team behind Skyblivion is now hiring? At the time this article was written, the team is currently looking for a texture artist that would also be willing to play test. The requirements? All applicants must have experience with Substance Designer, Substance Painter, Photoshop, and Quixel.

Though it is volunteer based, it’s a great way for aspiring developers to work with a team and build up that portfolio. A lot of developers got their start in the industry through these amazing fan projects and the upside? You get to be a part of something magical.

Needless to say, we’re excited. Each update has been exciting, a closer look at what this team is working so hard to achieve. From environment re-designs, to entirely new material – one this is for certain, when this bad boy goes live, that wait will have been more than worth it.

To learn more about the project and how hard these volunteers are working, you can check out their official site here.

Like mods and just RPGs in general? Feel free to follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!