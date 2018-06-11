‘Skyrim: Very Special Edition’ Is Real, Here’s the Hilarious New Trailer

Last night, Bethesda was all business when it introduced a number of its highly anticipated games during its press conference, including Starfield, The Elder Scrolls VI, Rage 2 and more. But it also knew how to have a little bit of fun — even though some of it actually turned out to be real.

With all the talk from fans joking about Skyrim getting a new special edition (on top of its already released special edition), the company revealed a hilarious new trailer last night with the Skyrim: Very Special Edition for a variety of devices. You can see it below. Actually, let’s put that another way. You must see it.

In it, we get Keegan Michael-Key (from Key & Peele) playing some Skyrim on some new devices, including a fridge (which dumps ice when you hit it, yes!) and an Etch-a-Sketch. But the real highlight is how he’s able to play Skyrim on…Alexa?

It’s pretty damn hilarious to see him lose his mind while playing the game (only to be told “Is there a command for picking shit up?”), but here’s the thing. Skyrim on Alexa may actually be real.

We’ve seen a few videos go up on social media with some players interacting with Amazon’s devices, indicating that you can actually play the game on it. First, check out PC Gamer’s below.

James is doing his best to play Skyrim on Alexa. pic.twitter.com/7zrJMELyer — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) June 11, 2018

Then Greg Miller from Kinda Funny Games got into the act, showing how he could play the game with Alexa as well. (He then labeled it Game of the Year, because of course he did.)

All users have to do to partake in the adventure is say, “Play Skyrim.” We’re not sure just how long it lasts because, well, we didn’t bring our Alexa with us to E3. (Damn it.) But it’s sure to be a hoot for those of you that want to see how it is.

No word yet if Skyrim works on pagers yet, but we’re trying to dig one up around the office. It’d be kind of useful though, since we haven’t used a pager in like forever.

Skyrim is available for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch. No word on that refrigerator version yet.