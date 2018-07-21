This Skyrim Mod Brings The Witcher 3’s Triss Merigold Into Tamriel

The world of modding is … let’s be real, pretty freaking awesome. It lets players take their beloved adventures to all new and more personalised heights. That, or just gives gamers the chance to put Thomas the Tank Engine into literally everything. I’m always on the hunt for new mods and reasons to jump back into familiar adventures, so for someone that loves both Skyrim and The Witcher III, this Triss Merigold reskin was too good to pass up.

The Triss mod comes from NexusMods user ‘Datery’ and is super simply to use. Simply download the preset and you’re good to go! There is one catch, however, you must use it on the Breton race, it is not compatible with the other races at this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can download the Triss Merigold preset right here and it also goes perfect with this Geralt mod, if you want to complete the experience. Interested in this mod but don’t have the faintest clue as to who Triss even is? That’s ok, it happens – here’s what you need to know about the potential love interest:

According to the official Wiki page, “Triss Merigold of Maribor was a legendary Temerian sorceress of the 13th century. Called Fourteenth of the Hill by her contemporaries because she was erroneously thought to have been killed during the Battle of Sodden Hill, she passed into history as Merigold the Fearless. A member of King Foltest’s royal council along with Fercart and Keira Metz, as well as a founding member of the Lodge of Sorceresses, she was involved in politics for most of her life.”

“She was friends with Yennefer and the witcher Geralt of Rivia, but also unhappily in love with the latter. Triss took care of Ciri at Kaer Morhen for some time and is like an older sister to her. It was through her intervention that Ciri was not subjected to harmful hormone changes at Kaer Morhen, stripping her of her secondary gender traits.

She was a skilled healer and carried with her many magical potions, but she never uses them on herself because ironically, she was allergic to potions. She was also quite a powerful mage, certainly when it counted most. She wore an amulet – sapphire overlaid with silver.”

