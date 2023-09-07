Starfield Tops Skyrim and Fallout as Bethesda's Biggest Game Launch of All Time

Starfield appears to be a massive hit as it takes the title for Bethesda's biggest game launch of all-time, beating games like Skyrim and Fallout 4. Bethesda is one of the most acclaimed developers out there. The developer is responsible for creating some of the best RPGs of all-time, particularly during the Xbox 360 era. However, the output has slowed down a bit over the years. Bethesda has spent more and more time with each new game as expectations rise, game development becomes more demanding, and the ambition from the team continues to become bigger and bolder. Starfield is the first new franchise from the studio in 25 years and takes players into the stars where they can visit and explore 1,000 different planets. It's a pretty unique game and it makes sense why it took almost a decade to make.

However, now Bethesda is reaping the rewards. Starfield has achieved 6 million players in less than a week (since early access) and a full day since its official full launch. Of course, a large portion of these players are likely through Xbox Game Pass as the game is available for free through that service on both PC and Xbox. However, we have seen tons of players enjoying the game without Game Pass. The game currently has the fourth highest concurrent player count on Steam with over 250k people playing it right this second, all of which would be people who paid for the game as Game Pass is not on Steam. These numbers all help make Starfield the biggest Bethesda game launch, beating out highly anticipated games like Skyrim and Fallout 4. Both of those games have sold tons of copies since their release and it will be interesting to see if Starfield will also continue to sell copies for years to come.

As of this morning, #Starfield has already surpassed 6 million players, making it the biggest Bethesda game launch of all time. pic.twitter.com/4yZa1lAYjW — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) September 7, 2023

Skyrim has had a stranglehold on gaming since 2011 and it will likely maintain its iron grip for years to come as players wait for The Elder Scrolls 6. Bethesda has also confirmed Fallout 5 will happen after The Elder Scrolls 6 but it could be over a decade until we actually get to play it at the rate things are progressing.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date

As of right now, The Elder Scrolls 6 has no release date. Xbox head Phil Spencer said earlier this year the game could be five plus years out, meaning it may not release until 2028 at the earliest and may even release on the next generation of hardware. If that's the case, Fallout 5 likely wouldn't release until the 2030s as Bethesda is currently a one game at a time type of studio.

Starfield's Future

Starfield is confirmed to get at least one expansion somewhere down the line. We have no idea what will be in it, but Bethesda has a great reputation for putting out fantastic DLCs packed with story content, new locations, and other additional content that beefs up the game.