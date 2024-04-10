Slay the Spire 2 Announced

A sequel to the smash hit indie game Slay the Spire will launch in early access next year. Today, Mega Crit announced that it was making Slay the Spire 2, a new roguelike deckbuilding video game that follows in the vein of its predecessor. Details about the new game are scarce, but a trailer revealed that a new hero character will join the Ironclad and the Silent in their attempts to conquer the Spire. The Necrobinder is a wandering lich that utilizes her trusty left hand Osty in combat. A trailer for the new game can be seen below:

Based on early screenshots posted to the just launched Steam page for Slay the Spire 2, gameplay looks largely the same, with several familiar cards making appearances. Players play cards from their hand every turn that deal damage, negate opponents' damage, heal, or have other effects, while previewing the next attack their enemy will make. At the end of each combat round, players will be able to add one of three randomly selected cards and can periodically upgrade cards or remove cards during gameplay. Players also contain relics that usually provide some kind of extra passive effect over the course of the game, often synergizing with cards and other relics to create overpowered combinations. Per the Steam page, Slay the Spire 2 will feature all new ways to play.

Slay the Spire has become a massive hit since it launched in 2019, with versions of the game now available on Steam, most consoles, and mobile devices. The game launched an entire genre of deckbuilding roguelike games, and even got an actual tabletop version of the game that will be released this year.

According to the Steam page for Slay the Spire 2, the new game was built in a brand new game engine. Mega Crit notably said they were abandoning Unity when Unity said it was changing how it charged developers to use the game engine system.

You can check out the Steam page for Slay the Spire 2, which will come out in early development in 2025.