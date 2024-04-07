Pokemon World Championships Dates for 2024 Announced

The Pokemon Company has announced the dates for its 2024 World Championships, which will take place in Honolulu, Hawaii. The event, which features tournaments for the Pokemon video games (Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Unite, and Pokemon Go) and card game will take place from August 16th through August 18th at the Hawaii Convention Center. While we've known the location for the event since last August, today's announcement marks the first time that players and spectators have had the dates available to start planning their trips. No other details about the event were immediately announced, but The Pokemon Company also updated its World Championships website to show off new key art for the event, which can also be seen below:

While the Pokemon World Championships are primarily a competitive event meant for the best in various Pokemon games, it's also become an increasingly larger events with more entertainment for casual fans. The last two years' events have taken place in London and Yokohama, Japan, with the Japan event in particular featuring a plethora of side attractions that anyone could enjoy. The Yokohama event was extra-sized in part because it marked the first World Championships to take place in Japan, but it's expected that the events will continue to morph as the Pokemon brand continues to grow in size.

For those interested in competing in the World Championships, players will need to perform well in various regional tournaments, such as the European International Championships that took place this weekend in London. The more placements a player earns, the more qualifying points they gain to secure a spot at the World Championships.

Expect to hear more details about the Pokemon World Championships in the coming months.