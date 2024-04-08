Dimension 20 to Host Show at Madison Square Garden in 2025

Dimension 20 is hosting what should be one of the biggest Actual Play live performances in the United States in 2025. Today, Dropout and Live Nation announced Dimension 20: Gauntlet at The Garden, a live event featuring the cast of Dimension 20 that will take place at Madison Square Garden on January 24, 2025. The show will be an extension of The Unsleeping City, a season of Dimension 20 that took place in a secret sixth borough of New York City. Ticket presales will begin on April 10th. The cast for Dimension 20: Gauntlet at The Garden includes Brennan Lee Mulligan as the Game Master and Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson as players. A trailer for the new event can be seen below:

Dimension 20 is a popular actual play show on Dropout, that rotates between a core cast (known as the Intrepid Heroes and is featured in The Unsleeping City season) and seasons featuring a rotating cast of players that range from popular TTRPG personalities to actors and comedians. The show is one of the pillars of Dropout and has become increasingly more popular in recent years.

The event follows a series of high profile Actual Play shows performing at large venues. Critical Role performed at London's Wembley Arena in 2023, with an estimated attendance of over 12,000, while Not Another D&D Podcast played at Carnegie Hall last year. Dimension 20 had its own tour of the United Kingdom last year, performing for several sold out shows.

Dimension 20: Gauntlet at The Garden will also be recorded and will air at Madison Square Garden at a later date.