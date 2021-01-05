Slay the Spire Is Getting a Board Game

Slay the Spire will become a physical deckbuilding game later this year. Contention Games announced that it will be launching a Kickstarter to fund a tabletop version of Slay the Spire, the 2019 indie deckbuilding roguelike video game. The description for the tabletop adaptation notes that the game is a 1-4 cooperative deckbuilding adventure. Per the description, "players will craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and finally become strong enough to Slay the Spire!" The Kickstarter for the game is expected to launch in Spring 2021, and fans can sign up for a newsletter to be notified of an exact launch date. Contention Games is a relatively new publisher, as their only other game is the yet to be released Imperium: The Contention, a 2-6 player deckbuilding game set in space.

The video game version of Slay the Spire is available on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Xbox One. Players can choose from one of four different characters, each of which has access to different types of cards. As players progress up the titular Spire, they gain more cards for their deck, along with powerful relics that grant them more energy, extra abilities, and other buffs or debuffs. One of the unique aspects of Slay the Spire is that players (generally) can see what their opponent will do on their turn, which gives them the ability to plan accordingly instead of hope that their opponent doesn't score a lucky hit. As players clear runs on Slay the Spire, they'll be faced with tougher opponents and less room for error, making solid deck management an absolute.

The most intriguing part of the new Slay the Spire board game is the co-operative aspect, which is missing from the core video game. It'll also be interesting to see how things like card upgrades, randomized rewards, and relic abilities play out, especially as players accumulate items throughout the run.