The SNES Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL Is Coming To The U.S. After All

Those sneaky folks at Nintendo. Just when we thought we wouldn’t be getting something cool in time for the holidays, surprise! We are.

A while back, we reported on the news of a Super NES Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL system, which was decked out to look like the classic 16-bit console. However, at the time of report, it was only slated for a United Kingdom release, with no hope of arriving on our shores. But, thanks to Amazon, it looks like we’ll be getting a crack at it after all.

The listing indicates that the system will be released on our shores starting on November 27, 2017, for the price of $199.99, and it is available to pre-order here. Like other 3DS XL models, this one will not include an AC adapter, so you’ll have to save the one from your previous system or buy one separately. What it will include, however, is a fancy box similar to that of the Super Nintendo‘s design, along with a system that features a purple, grey and white design, similar to the SNES itself.

Oh, and on top of that, there appears to be a bonus game download as well – and it’s perfectly suited for the system since it’s one of the Super Nintendo’s best games. A full download of the classic Super Mario Kart is included, so you can have something to play right out of the box. (You know, in case Mario Kart 7 doesn’t get the job done by itself.)

We’ve just gotten confirmation that the item is being offered exclusively through Amazon at launch. This could change, however, as Nintendo could make an announcement at any time regarding availability. Like the SNES Classic Edition before it, it’s likely to be a hot commodity this holiday season, particularly amongst retro-minded gamers that want all things SNES.

Again, you can pre-order the system now, but we suggest you hurry, as it’s likely to be sold out pretty fast. There’s a good chance we’ll be seeing more units in time for Christmas, though. You know Nintendo.

Let’s see what stealth releases the company has coming next. This was pretty stealthy…and cool.

