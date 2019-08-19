Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Release Date Revealed

CI Games revealed earlier this year that Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts would be launching at some point in 2019, but did not provide any sort of specific date. Luckily, the wait for such information has no been very long as the devs have officially revealed when fans can expect to get their hands on the upcoming title, and the release date isn’t too far away, all things considered. In the trailer seen above, it is revealed that Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts will be arriving on PC and consoles this November.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts will be offering players more ways than ever to eliminate their targets, all while serving up some of the best sniping in the business. “While the initial gameplay reveal introduced viewers to Siberia’s wilderness, the latest trailer takes place in a harbor that’s sure to be a sniper’s delight,” reads the official description. “Going by the name of Black Gold, this is the second of five unique regions present in the game, each based on actual locations deep in the heart of Siberia. Defined by its wide-open spaces, Black Gold is the perfect locale to test out Contracts‘ brand new sniping mechanic, the Dynamic Reticle System, which enables players to better manage the ballistics and atmospheric conditions of their every shot.

“Given Contracts‘ more realistic approach to combat with its focus on sniping, stealth, and tactical thinking, the Dynamic Reticle System isn’t the only new tool available to players. From pilotable Scout Drones and integrated binoculars with a built-in recon system, to their Augmented Reality Mask and special bullet types, players have a whole arsenal of new gadgets to get familiar with. Whether at long range or in the heat of a firefight, these new tools serve to enhance the rich, tactical gameplay the Sniper Ghost Warrior series is known for.

“At the core of all of this is the brand new contracts system. Scattered across each region are main contracts which task players with executing key targets in order to progress to new regions. While there are a total of 25 main contracts that comprise the core campaign narrative, each region acts as a sniping sandbox, densely-packed with side-objectives to complete and ambient tasks to uncover. With a focus on emergent combat encounters, no two deployments play out the same. This encourages players to tackle contracts multiple times as they earn funds to upgrade their gear in between contracts.”

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts is set to arrive on November 22nd for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.