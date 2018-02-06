SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy Pre-Orders Are On Sale

SNK is hearing up for its next awesome crossover, SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy, which brings some of the biggest names in fighting game history together to battle it out in 3 on 3 matches with some of their most classic moves. Ahead of the game’s summer release, a few sales have been popping up on pre-orders, and this week, it seems like Amazon Prime members get early dibs on the title for ten bucks off — if you’re buying it for the Nintendo Switch, that is.

Picking the title up for pre-order is pretty easy this way: just log in to your prime account and follow this link to pick the game up for $39.99, a huge percentage off of the standing retail price of 49.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not quite sure what to expect? The official listing over on the Nintendo eSHop has you covered:

Play online or with friends as SNK’s iconic heroines in the brand-new 2 vs 2 fighting game, SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy!

Activate Special Moves with a single button, and make use of special items to change the tide of battle! However, the fight isn’t over the moment you’ve chipped enough health away. Once your opponent is on the ropes, utilize your Dream Finish technique to win the match! Spectate on other battles online, and wage on who you think will win using in-game points. Use your winnings to buy voice clips and accessories in an all-new costume system, and customize your favorite heroine to your heart’s content!

Assemble Your Heroines and Battle Head-to-Head – A brand new tag battle action fighting game is here! Players can participate in a four-multiplayer frenzy online or with friends!

An Iconic Cast of SNK’s Female Characters! – Choose from a generous roster of female heroines from the SNK universe!

Defeat Foes With Style and Elegance – Coordination is key, as players can choose from up to 100 different accessories for their characters. Accessories including cat ears, glasses, face paint, and new sound effects

SNK Heroines releases later this year for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.