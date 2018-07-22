Somerville Gets Second-Ever Teaser Trailer

Roughly 13 months since its announcement and first-ever teaser trailer, developer Jumpship has released the second-ever teaser trailer for its debut effort, Somerville.

If you’ve been looking forward to hearing more about Somerville since its announcement more than a year ago, unfortunately this trailer really won’t provide you with much satisfaction. Like the previous trailer, it’s mostly an atmospheric piece, though it does seem to be more representative of the actual game, providing a first look at some of its main characters (one of which is an adorable doggo) and perhaps some insight into the larger narrative at hand, and some of themes it’s tackling.

Actual details on the game are still light: all we know is it’s a sci-fi action-adventure title that chronicles the lives of a handful of people in the wake of a global catastrophe.

In case this is your first time hearing about Somerville, the reason it is of any significance is because it’s the first game from the new studio founded by co-founder and former CEO of Playdead (the developer behind Inside and Limbo), Dino Patti.

The game is being made in collaboration with feature film animation Chris Olsen via the former’s new studio, Jumpship, a small team located in the UK. The game is described as being a long-time “passion project” of Olsens.

Work on the project began back in 2014 as a side-thing for Olsen, who has worked as an animator in both games (Ninja Theory’s Heavenly Sword) and movies (Thor, Skyfall, The Avengers 2: Age of Ultron, etc.).

This represents Patti’s first project since he left Playdead in July 2016 after more then 10 years with the studio he helped create. And if Somerville is anything remotely of the quality of Inside (one of the best games this generation) and Limbo (one of the best games of last generation), we will be lining up to buy six copies. However, if it takes as long as both of those games did, then we might still be waiting awhile.

At the moment, a release date/window nor platforms have been divulged. Hopefully, this new trailer is a sign we will hear more about the game soon.