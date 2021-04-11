Sonic Adventure Trends as Fans Share Their Love for the Dreamcast Classic

When Sonic Adventure released alongside the Sega Dreamcast back in 1998, the game took the franchise's 2D mechanics and brought them into a 3D world for the very first time. There have been a number of 3D Sonic games since, of varying quality, but Sonic Adventure and its 2001 sequel remain two of the most beloved. Sonic Adventure is trending on Twitter for no apparent reason, but fans are using the excuse to share their love for the series, and their hope for a pair of remakes. This year marks the character's 30th anniversary, and Sega has teased that there will be some major announcements. Perhaps the blue blur's most popular games could get a fresh coat of paint, as a result!

