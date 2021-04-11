Sonic Adventure Trends as Fans Share Their Love for the Dreamcast Classic
When Sonic Adventure released alongside the Sega Dreamcast back in 1998, the game took the franchise's 2D mechanics and brought them into a 3D world for the very first time. There have been a number of 3D Sonic games since, of varying quality, but Sonic Adventure and its 2001 sequel remain two of the most beloved. Sonic Adventure is trending on Twitter for no apparent reason, but fans are using the excuse to share their love for the series, and their hope for a pair of remakes. This year marks the character's 30th anniversary, and Sega has teased that there will be some major announcements. Perhaps the blue blur's most popular games could get a fresh coat of paint, as a result!
Are you a fan of the Sonic Adventure games? Which one do you prefer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Sonic Adventure!
Fans are pretty passionate about Sonic Adventure!
Sonic adventure is the greatest game of all time. Prove me wrong. #SonicAdventure— spooder (@michael26711429) April 11, 2021
Some used the occaion to talk up the cut scenes...
Really happy to see Sonic Adventure trending. I throughly enjoy that game and I actually enjoy the cutscenes too. (They feel otherworldly) 🦔— 모키 (@GreenGroveZone) April 11, 2021
...while others discussed the game's music!
Yo I still vibe to the hero chao garden music when I paint. So many good memories also so bittersweet. I'd give anything to go back to then as I am now. #SonicTheHedgehog #SonicAdventure #SONIC #chaogarden pic.twitter.com/FJop3mjAR6— FallenAtlas (@Blueeyedatlas) April 11, 2021
Sonic Adventure 2 did give us "Live and Learn."
I don't know why Sonic Adventure is trending, but both games deserve remakes and the soundtracks are 🔥🔥v pic.twitter.com/qVDGqiz20q— Joker (#BLM) (@PhantomJoker_24) April 11, 2021
The games need to come to PlayStation!
Bring sonic adventure and sonic adventure 2 to PlayStation...pretty please @SEGA— Ms. Chanandler Bong (@BrowFinnNy215) April 11, 2021
Sonic Adventure had a really nice style.
Sonic Adventure is such a beautiful game. A very fun one too.#SonicAdventure #SonicTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/PfbBEfnuVY— JoshSonic2021 (@JSonic2021) April 11, 2021
Check out that Super Sonic look!
yessir sonic adventure is trending idk why but it’s a goat game pic.twitter.com/ZZbx0JwwPB— NovaSlushie (@NovaSlush1e) April 11, 2021
Please, Sega? Make it happen!
Sonic Adventure is trending which just makes me think when the heck are we getting remakes— Tan (@TannerSmanner) April 11, 2021