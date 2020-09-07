Sonic the Hedgehog to Celebrate 30th Anniversary With Major Announcements

✖

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, and it seems that Sega has some big plans for the character heading into next year. A Sega advertisement found in the summer 2020 edition of Licensing Source Book Europe has some interesting teases for the future of the blue blur. In the ad, Sega mentions "new games, digital content, events, and a tailored licensing programme." This is definitely not the first time that Sega has discussed Sonic plans for next year, but it seems that the character's future is starting to come into focus. The ad can be seen below.

(Photo: Sega)

It will be interesting to see exactly what Sega has planned, and what the focus will be. It's possible that a follow-up to the 2D game Sonic Mania could be in the works, given the popularity of that title. However, it's equally possible that a new 3D game like Sonic Forces could also see release. Both games debuted in 2017, so it's anyone's guess what the future might hold for the character, and whether or not Sega will continue releasing new games that cater to both audiences.

2020 started on a very positive note for Sonic fans. Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog movie proved to be a very big hit with critics and audiences, delivering an experience that felt faithful to the character's past. However, information on the character's future was supposed to be revealed at this year's SXSW, which was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has clearly made it difficult for gaming companies to deliver all that they had hoped to this year, and Sonic's future gaming exploits have remained secret, much to the chagrin of fans.

While video game fans haven't had much Sonic goodness to enjoy this year, Sega has two separate Double Packs set to release on Nintendo Switch next month. Buyers can choose from Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing or Sonic Forces + Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD. Both options will retail for $39.99. It might not be as appealing as a new title featuring the character, but for those that have yet to experience these games, it could help fill the void until next year's announcements!

Are you excited to see what Sega has planned for 2021? What do you want to see next for Sonic? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!