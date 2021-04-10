Sonic Colors Remastered Apparently in the Works

✖

It looks as though Sega could be planning to bring back Sonic Colors, the entry in the long-running side-scrolling series that first launched in 2010 on Nintendo DS and Wii. A new listing for a remastered version of the game appeared online recently in a rather odd manner, meaning that Sega could have a rather major announcement to share with fans soon.

This Sonic Colors Remastered leak specifically comes from the website of a German company called Iksample. In the past, this studio is one that has worked on dubs of Sonic games from the past. Recently, the company's website contained a mention of Sonic Colors Remastered, which is apparently something that the studio worked on in 2020. As of this writing, it looks as though this webpage on the Iksample website has been taken down.

At this point in time, it's important to stress that Sega hasn't said anything in a formal capacity about Sonic Colors, so don't get too excited just yet. That being said, the fact that this company has history working with Sega means that there is a very decent chance that this new iteration of the game does end up coming about at some point in the future.

Since Sonic Colors was previously a game that released only on Nintendo platforms, it stands to reason that if this remaster does come about, it will surely come to Nintendo Switch. Its prospects on other platforms, however, is a bit questionable. Sega could surely bring the game elsewhere if it decided to do so, but since the title has only been associated with Nintendo hardware in the past, that trend might very well continue.

We'll keep you posted in the coming weeks and months if Sega has anything official to reveal about Sonic Colors Remastered. Until then, you can keep up with all of our future coverage of all things Sonic the Hedgehog at our coverage hub right here.

What do you think about this development? Would you be interested in playing a newly remastered version of Sonic Colors? Let me know your thoughts down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to chat more.