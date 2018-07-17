Sonic Mania Plus 90’s Commercial Is a Blast From the Past

With Sonic Mania Plus set to hit stores and digital fronts tomorrow (and our review to follow shortly thereafter, so check back!), Sega is pushing the hype for the upgraded 2D side-scrolling adventure into overdrive. To help drive the point home even further, it’s released a new commercial that channels some of the best 90’s cheese out there.

In it, a desperate game salesman is going all out to convince a consumer to buy a shoddy first person shooter located on the TV on the left side. However, on the right, he notices something more eye-catching in the form of Sonic Mania Plus. As the salesman tries to convince him further, the customer points out the many features about the new game including its $29.99 price tag, its included artbook and its reversible Sega Genesis cover art. And that’s a must for anyone that’s about the old school.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The commercial was also tweeted out on Sonic the Hedgehog‘s official Twitter account, though you can also watch it above for good measure.

The salesman’s techniques aren’t quite convincing, since he feels the customer should buy the “same generic games as everyone else.” But that’s kinda the point of the commercial, because it captures the same 90’s vibe as most of the ads from back in “the day.” All that’s missing is a free videotape to hype Sonic Mania Plus‘ release. (Or, wait, is that in the mail, Sega? Heh.)

And to top it all off, the Sega commercial brings back the classic “SEGA!” scream that we grew up with in the Genesis era. A fitting end for an ad that really knows how to bring those good Sonic feelings coming back.

Expect the commercial to pop up this week during Sonic’s San Diego Comic-Con events, along with other announcements. We’re sure to see more of the forthcoming Team Sonic Racing in action as well, among other good things. (You can check out our impressions of Racing here.) If you’re going to the show, definitely don’t miss out.

Also…SEGA! It feels good to scream that.

Sonic Mania Plus releases tomorrow, July 17, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you already have Mania, you can pay $5 to upgrade to Plus!