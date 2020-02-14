Sonic 2 Is Now the Highest-Grossing Video Game Movie of All Time at Domestic Box Office

✖

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has officially passed its immediate predecessor, Sonic the Hedgehog, to become the highest-grossing video game movie of all time at the domestic box office. This means that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sits on top of the rest of the various video game adaptations in the United States, but not quite worldwide as of yet. However, given that it remains in theaters, it seems clear that the numbers will only grow from here.

More specifically, the detailed, unadjusted domestic box office numbers from Box Office Mojo indicate that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 currently sits at $147,069,418 while the original Sonic the Hedgehog topped out at $146,066,470. All of this is colored, however, by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with the original movie releasing right at the start and the sequel coming out while it is still happening. There's still a long road to go before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 could possibly even touch the worldwide box office numbers of Warcraft's $439 million, but reigning supreme in the United States is no small feat -- and one Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Ben Schwartz was happy to celebrate.

#SonicMovie2 has officially passed the domestic box office total of the first #Sonic film, officially making the sequel the highest domestic grossing movie based on a video game of all time. AND THIS LITTLE BLUE GUY IS STILL GOING!!! AHHHH!!!! pic.twitter.com/H3YOr3DIeb — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) April 26, 2022

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently in theaters. The sequel sees the return of the principal actors like Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist, as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles "Tails" Prower. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

Are you excited to see the success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in theaters? Have you already been able to see Sonic the Hedgehog 2 yet or are you waiting for a home media release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming and movies!