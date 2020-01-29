New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Poster Revealed

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to finally release on February 14th, and now that we are so close to its release date, the marketing machine has fully kicked into the gear with new clips, interviews, trailers, and the like all expected between now and then. That includes, but is not limited to, a new Dolby Cinema poster featuring the Blue Blur and his cop friend from the film, Tom.

The new poster, which you can check out below, is fairly straightforward. Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) is sitting on top of a police cruiser with Tom (portrayed by James Marsden) inside. It would appear that Sonic just ran by the cruiser, and is already sitting on top of it, as Tom clocks his speed. In case you’re curious: it seems to imply Sonic runs at about 760 miles per hour.

There is one slightly confusing aspect about this poster, however. What in the world is Sonic looking at? His right hand is sitting in such a way that it’s perhaps meant to be a sort of, “check out how fast I was,” motion, but he’s not actually looking at his wrist as if he were mimicking looking at a watch. Instead, he’s just staring off into the distance.

Gotta. Go. Fast! Meet Tom (AKA Donut Lord) — Sonic’s best friend and the best cop in Green Hills 😎 Tag your best friend, then race to get your #DolbyCinema tickets for @SonicMovie (🍩 not included): https://t.co/ki2K1ys01R #CatchSonic #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/NjE7W2slE2 — Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) January 28, 2020

What do you think of what we’ve seen of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie so far? Are you excited to check out the movie when it releases next month? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14th. As mentioned above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.