Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Trailer Reveals a Classic Dr. Robotnik Look

The first official trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is out now, and that means we’ve got a better look at the live-action and CGI versions of different characters from the franchise. Sonic looks just as the images and leaks before revealed, and Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik lines up with the leak from Monday, but towards the end of the trailer, we see that Dr. Robotnik will eventually shift to a more familiar Robotnik look.

Sonic the Hedgehog’s trailer, seen above, included much of what was already rumored to be in it from before. We hear “Gangsta’s Paradise” while Sonic runs around, and we see the first in-motion look at the hedgehog yet. Carrey’s version of Dr. Robotnik also makes his appearance as the government reluctantly align themselves with him to investigate the strange occurrences happening in the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carry’s portrayal of Robotnik looks like the one that was leaked prior to the trailer’s release, one that showed a put together, clean version of the scientist with a well-groomed mustache and hairdo. It wasn’t exactly the look that people were expecting to see from Robotnik since most people are likely much more familiar with the bald, disheveled version of the character, but towards the end of the trailer, we see that version of Robotnik make the briefest of appearances.

It’s still not a one-for-one remake of the Robotnik from Sonic’s animated series and the hedgehog’s comics, but it’s likely as close as we’ll get within the live-action constraints of the movie. Carrey loses his immaculate head of hair and is bald in the same way Robotnik is usually shown, and his mustache has grown to large, unruly proportions. You’d be forgiven for not recognizing the leaked version of Carrey as Robotnik, but in this new, more classic form that he’ll eventually descend to, the similarities are unmistakable.

Sonic the Hedgehog comes to theaters on November 8th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!