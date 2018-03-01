Sony Announces Organizational Transformation for a “Globally Connected PS Community”

Sony announced some major changes coming to the PlayStation camp by making a few drastic moves to its “organizational structure.” The shift in infrastructure is with the goal in mind to continuing evolving the business and its practices in 2018, which makes sense with the dramatic leadership changes seen at PlayStation over the last six months.

According to a recent press statement:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As PlayStation continues to bring together more customers around the world than ever before, meeting the needs of the globally connected PlayStation®4 community, while also responding to specific requirements in each regional market is an increasingly important priority. In order for SIE to remain competitive and deliver on its commitment to make PlayStation the Best Place to Play, it will reorganize the structure of its regional companies. Effective April 1, sales and marketing divisions that currently exist within Sony Interactive Entertainment America (SIEA), Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe (SIEE) and Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia (SIEJA) will report directly to Jim Ryan, Deputy President and Head of Global Sales and Marketing, SIE. In order to ensure coordination between organizations and support functions that are overseen locally, John Kodera, President and CEO, SIE, and Jim Ryan will assume the role of executive in charge of regions, Kodera with responsibility for Americas and Japan Asia and Ryan for Europe. Current SIEJA President Atsushi Morita will report directly to Kodera to support management of cross-functional activities for the Japan Asia markets.”

They also mentioned that the thirst for more first party titles is strong and part of the reason for the shift. The redirection of goals is designed to target more exclusives and a more targeted consumer experience. Because of that focus, Shawn Layden, who is the current Chairman of Worldwide Studios and the SIEA President, will be taking point on first party ideals beginning April 1st.

The company has been gearing over the past year for something “big,” and with Xbox’s Phil Spencer doing more than ever before for more exclusives, more JRPGs, and cross-platform, 2018 may just be the Year of the Console.