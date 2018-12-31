Sony Preparing ‘Next Chapter of Cinematic Storytelling’ With New AAA Game, Likely For PlayStation 5

This year has proven that Sony isn't afraid to take chances when it comes to releasing games backed with remarkable stories. These include Detroit: Become Human, Marvel's Spider-Man and the award-winning God of War. So what's next? Well, obviously more where that came from.

Several job listings have appeared over at Greenhouse, suggesting that Sony is looking to fill several positions to work on a yet unannounced AAA game that will have a heavy focus on the "next chapter of cinematic storytelling."

To sum up in general, the listing for Senior Gameplay Animator explains, "This high visibility project is being developed in collaboration with a major Sony development studio. Though currently unannounced, we have a clear vision and plan to release. The new game development team will leverage our existing expertise and premier talent, guaranteeing a high visual quality bar for the title."

The other listings include a Senior Character Artist; a Lead Character Artist (where the "storytelling" line came from); a Senior Environment Artist; and a Senior UI Programmer, all with a focus on doing something in terms of story. Although none of those listings hint at either a story or a platform, they indicate that Sony is looking to move forward with a very deep project, whatever it ends up being.

The jobs are for Sony's internal San Diego studio, where the MLB the Show games are being made. However, there's already a team in place that has that development nailed down (as proven by the forthcoming MLB the Show 19, due for PS4 in March), so these hires are for an all-new project.

In the job listings, the company does make mention of past releases like Uncharted, The Last of Us and Killzone along with "other iconic series," so it could be building up either an entirely new franchise that goes along those lines; or something that ties back in with its best-sellers. Of course, Sony isn't saying a word about it as it's still wayyyy too early.

Whatever this project ends up being, it's likely to be for PlayStation 5 since it's so early in development. We've been hearing hints about Sony's teams already hard at work on their PS5 efforts already, so this wouldn't surprise us.

As far as when we'll hear something on whatever this project is, your guess is as good as ours. However, we are hearing whispers that a PlayStation Experience event could happen in late 2019 to ramp up a potential 2020 launch for the PlayStation 5, so who knows?

In the meantime, we'll keep you posted on whatever news emerges from the project. If any of those jobs interest you, follow the links above to apply!