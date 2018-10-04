Sony Shutting Down Servers On ‘ModNation Racers’ and ‘Sound Shapes’ This Month

It’s a rough time to be a fan of classic PlayStation 3 games, it seems. Just a few days ago, Sony announced it was shutting down online servers for three of its hit games on that platform, including Twisted Metal and PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. Now its server culling continues, not only affecting two of those games even sooner, but also two other titles that have been popular in the PlayStation community.

A new legal notice from the company indicates that servers for All-Stars and Twisted Metal will now shut down on October 15, instead of the end of the month. (Warhawk will continue to operate through October 25.) But in the process, ModNation Racers will be closing up shop on October 10; and the fan favorite Sound Shapes will be shutting down on the 15th.

The biggest hit here will undoubtedly be Sound Shapes. Not only are servers shutting down for the PS3 version, but also PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. When those servers shut down, players will no longer be able to share and download community levels with one another — a feature that was a huge draw for the game. So you’ve got a few days to stock up before they’re closed down for good. No word yet if the server shutdown will affect any earnable Trophies in the game.

ModNation Racers will also take a deep hit, as Sony has noted that it will “no longer be playable” after the 10th. That means you may not even be able to access single player components. And this looks like it will affect both the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Portable versions of the game. Bad news indeed, especially to those who loved what it had to offer over the years.

Sony hasn’t provided word as to why it’s shutting down servers for these games, but more than likely it’s to make room for what’s to come in 2019, as games like The Last of Us Part II and Days Gone could utilize online features in one form or another. Their logic appears to be, “Out with the old, in with the new.”

Still, it’s a shame that an era is basically being closed out with no fanfare or tournaments to celebrate their farewell. However, at least Twisted Metal and All-Stars will still be playable offline, with local multiplayer features that fans can enjoy. Shame that can’t be said for ModNation though.

So if you own any of these games, get your sessions in now!