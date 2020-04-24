Sony Moves Uncharted Release Date Up to July 2021

✖

Sony moved Uncharted’s big debut to July 16, 2021, and has shuffled it’s release dates yet again as the studio adjusts to the coronavirus pandemic. There had already been some shifting due to the situation and it won’t be the last time there is some movement involving the Tom Holland vehicle. Last month featured delays for Morbius, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Uncharted as well. But, now there’s been even more moving as Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s sequels have come into the equation. This has been a long road to this point for Uncharted fans as the movie has had numerous delays to contend with in addition to the casting switches and creative team adjustments.

The studio has a lot riding on Nathan Drake’s solo adventure. Holland being attached should be proof of that, but also consider how strong the series performed for Sony on their gaming platform. Things were going to be weird when filming on the project was shut down on Day 1. Holland told that story on Justin Bieber’s Instagram last month. He said, “We showed up for our first day of shooting and they shut us down. We were in Berlin.”

In previous comments, the Spider-Man star was highly complimentary of his co-star Mark Wahlberg. After all, he was supposed to be Nathan Drake at one point himself.

"Mark Wahlberg is going to be amazing as Sully," said Holland while speaking to IGN. "The stunt department that we have out there in Berlin have done an amazing job already, prepping the stunts, and it's going to be an exciting one."

When some information about the plot of the film referring to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End came to light. Holland confirmed that this would be a younger take on the famed adventurer.

"There was definitely a lot of inspiration that came from the games, but it's a very young, fresh take on the character because, obviously, we didn't get to meet him all that much when he was younger," Holland explained. "But it's a pretty awesome movie, and it's global. We travel the world, we see some amazing places, and Mark Wahlberg and I are going to have a great summer together."

