Win This South Park: The Fractured But Whole Contest to Hear Your Own Farts In-game

A new contest is now live for South Park: The Fractured But Whole that gives players the shot at having their best farts included in the game when it’s released.

Though certainly an unconventional contest, the challenge fits right in with South Park’s upcoming game that’s sure to be as crude and offensive as can be allowed. Flatulence is a core part of the game through combat and likely many other gameplay elements, so it makes sense that one of the first instances of community involvement will come through the subject that’s pretty unique for a video game.

To get involved with the contest that’s aptly being called “I Am The Fart,” all you have to do is go to the contest’s website and share your best bodily noise with Ubisoft. That’s right, all you have to do to have your farts included in South Park: The Fractured But Whole is record a 10-second clip of you ripping one and get the okay from judges will be the gatekeepers of farts.

Modeled after the talent competition TV show format, everyone’s submissions will first be judged by the community to narrow down the explosive sounds to the final top 10. From that point, the selection process is turned over to the pros with a panel of judges deciding who will be questionable honor of having their fart in The Fractured But Whole.

Whoever’s selected as the winner will be flown out to Ubisoft San Francisco Studios to have their prized fart recorded and integrated into the game.

If the whole idea behind the farting contest isn’t enough to make you just a bit uncomfortable, Ubisoft has taken care of that by releasing a new trailer alongside the contest. With a showcasing of multiple hopeful, noisy contestants and the eccentric judges that will decide who’s who in the world of farts, it would be an absolutely unbelievable trailer to watch if it didn’t have South Park’s name attached to it.

The I Am The Fart contest is live as of Oct. 2 and will conclude on Oct. 16. South Park: The Fractured bug Whole releases on Oct. 17.