South Park: The Fractured But Whole Has Some Great Achievements And Trophies

We’re just a couple of weeks away from the return of the South Park franchise on the video game front, as The Fractured But Whole is looking to up the ante over what The Stick of Truth offered a few years ago. And apparently, the more effort you put into the game, the more you’ll get rewarded.
The Achievements and Trophies for Fractured have been revealed, and can be found below. Word of warning: there may be some minor spoilers below, but they’re definitely not your typical unlockable rewards.
- More Powerful Than You Think
Complete all trophies in South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Crappin’ Forte
Use every available toilet in South Park and achieve the highest mastery level for each
- Boy Love Aficionado
Find all Yaoi art pieces
- An End to Racism
Stop racism in South Park
- Orgy of Power
Use all Allies’ Ultimate powers once during the game, except the Coon’s
- Stop, Drop and Roll
Win a combat by using TimeFart Pause to kill all remaining enemies at once before time resumes
- The Token Experience
Create a Black character and complete the game on Mastermind Difficulty
- Fully Bloated
Unlock all combat TimeFarts
- Fashionista
Find 10 costume pieces
- Junksmith
Craft 10 distinct recipes
- Death Dodger
Keep an Ally alive for an entire combat while they take twice their max Health in damage
- Deep Seated Power
Obtain and equip Artifacts to reach 600 Might
- Class Warfare
Equip powers from 2 different classes
- Farts over Freckles
Pick a fight with Morgan Freeman and defeat him
- Toxic Environment
Loot 100 Biohazard items
- Pasta of Prophets
Craft a macaroni picture for Moses
- Corporate Wolf
Reach the highest economic value on your Character Sheet
- #followbacks
Become mutual followers with 10 people in South Park
- Divine Wind
Successfully Fartkour to the Lofts at SoDoSoPa rooftop and back down again
- Last Kid Standing
Win while 3 Allies are downed at the end of combat
- Titleist
Reach the highest rank on 1 title in your Character Sheet
- Cosplay Curious
Wear costume pieces from 3 different sets at once
- Chaos Controlled
Foil the plans of Professor Chaos
- Call in a Favor
Use a Summon
- Invasive Tumor Removal
Defeat Mutant Cousin Kyle
- Master Classed
Equip powers from 4 different classes
- Epic Artificer
Craft an Artifact with a Might value of 75 or more
- Glitch of Death
Use TimeFart Glitch to cause a status-effected enemy to lose their turn and die at turn’s end
- Through the Bowels of Time
Survive the farts of future past
- Diabetes Defender
Defend a helpless child from a drunk lunatic
- Big Knocker
Kill an enemy by knocking another enemy into them
- Character Sheet Elite
Reach the highest rank on 5 titles in your Character Sheet
- Master Manipulator
Confuse or charm an enemy into defeating another enemy
- Friend Finder
Acquire and unlock all Summons
- Potty Trained
Use a toilet and achieve the highest mastery level
- Pick Yourself up by Your Bootstraps
Collect all loot in the Homeless Camp at SoDoSoPa
South Park: The Fractured But Whole arrives on October 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.