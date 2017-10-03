Gaming

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Has Some Great Achievements And Trophies

We’re just a couple of weeks away from the return of the South Park franchise on the video game front, as The Fractured But Whole is looking to up the ante over what The Stick of Truth offered a few years ago. And apparently, the more effort you put into the game, the more you’ll get rewarded.

The Achievements and Trophies for Fractured have been revealed, and can be found below. Word of warning: there may be some minor spoilers below, but they’re definitely not your typical unlockable rewards.

  • More Powerful Than You Think
    Complete all trophies in South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  • Crappin’ Forte
    Use every available toilet in South Park and achieve the highest mastery level for each
  • Boy Love Aficionado
    Find all Yaoi art pieces
  • An End to Racism
    Stop racism in South Park
  • Orgy of Power
    Use all Allies’ Ultimate powers once during the game, except the Coon’s
  • Stop, Drop and Roll
    Win a combat by using TimeFart Pause to kill all remaining enemies at once before time resumes
  • The Token Experience
    Create a Black character and complete the game on Mastermind Difficulty
  • Fully Bloated
    Unlock all combat TimeFarts
  • Fashionista
    Find 10 costume pieces
  • Junksmith
    Craft 10 distinct recipes
  • Death Dodger
    Keep an Ally alive for an entire combat while they take twice their max Health in damage
  • Deep Seated Power
    Obtain and equip Artifacts to reach 600 Might
  • Class Warfare
    Equip powers from 2 different classes
  • Farts over Freckles
    Pick a fight with Morgan Freeman and defeat him
  • Toxic Environment
    Loot 100 Biohazard items
  • Pasta of Prophets
    Craft a macaroni picture for Moses
  • Corporate Wolf
    Reach the highest economic value on your Character Sheet
  • #followbacks
    Become mutual followers with 10 people in South Park
  • Divine Wind
    Successfully Fartkour to the Lofts at SoDoSoPa rooftop and back down again
  • Last Kid Standing
    Win while 3 Allies are downed at the end of combat
  • Titleist
    Reach the highest rank on 1 title in your Character Sheet
  • Cosplay Curious
    Wear costume pieces from 3 different sets at once
  • Chaos Controlled
    Foil the plans of Professor Chaos
  • Call in a Favor
    Use a Summon
  • Invasive Tumor Removal
    Defeat Mutant Cousin Kyle
  • Master Classed
    Equip powers from 4 different classes
  • Epic Artificer
    Craft an Artifact with a Might value of 75 or more
  • Glitch of Death
    Use TimeFart Glitch to cause a status-effected enemy to lose their turn and die at turn’s end
  • Through the Bowels of Time
    Survive the farts of future past
  • Diabetes Defender
    Defend a helpless child from a drunk lunatic
  • Big Knocker
    Kill an enemy by knocking another enemy into them
  • Character Sheet Elite
    Reach the highest rank on 5 titles in your Character Sheet
  • Master Manipulator
    Confuse or charm an enemy into defeating another enemy
  • Friend Finder
    Acquire and unlock all Summons
  • Potty Trained
    Use a toilet and achieve the highest mastery level
  • Pick Yourself up by Your Bootstraps
    Collect all loot in the Homeless Camp at SoDoSoPa

South Park: The Fractured But Whole arrives on October 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

