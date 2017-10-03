South Park: The Fractured But Whole Has Some Great Achievements And Trophies

We’re just a couple of weeks away from the return of the South Park franchise on the video game front, as The Fractured But Whole is looking to up the ante over what The Stick of Truth offered a few years ago. And apparently, the more effort you put into the game, the more you’ll get rewarded.

The Achievements and Trophies for Fractured have been revealed, and can be found below. Word of warning: there may be some minor spoilers below, but they’re definitely not your typical unlockable rewards.

More Powerful Than You Think

Complete all trophies in South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Crappin’ Forte

Use every available toilet in South Park and achieve the highest mastery level for each

Boy Love Aficionado

Find all Yaoi art pieces

An End to Racism

Stop racism in South Park

Orgy of Power

Use all Allies’ Ultimate powers once during the game, except the Coon’s

Stop, Drop and Roll

Win a combat by using TimeFart Pause to kill all remaining enemies at once before time resumes

The Token Experience

Create a Black character and complete the game on Mastermind Difficulty

Fully Bloated

Unlock all combat TimeFarts

Fashionista

Find 10 costume pieces

Junksmith

Craft 10 distinct recipes

Death Dodger

Keep an Ally alive for an entire combat while they take twice their max Health in damage

Deep Seated Power

Obtain and equip Artifacts to reach 600 Might

Class Warfare

Equip powers from 2 different classes

Farts over Freckles

Pick a fight with Morgan Freeman and defeat him

Toxic Environment

Loot 100 Biohazard items

Pasta of Prophets

Craft a macaroni picture for Moses

Corporate Wolf

Reach the highest economic value on your Character Sheet

#followbacks

Become mutual followers with 10 people in South Park

Divine Wind

Successfully Fartkour to the Lofts at SoDoSoPa rooftop and back down again

Last Kid Standing

Win while 3 Allies are downed at the end of combat

Win while 3 Allies are downed at the end of combat

Reach the highest rank on 1 title in your Character Sheet

Reach the highest rank on 1 title in your Character Sheet

Wear costume pieces from 3 different sets at once

Chaos Controlled

Foil the plans of Professor Chaos

Call in a Favor

Use a Summon

Invasive Tumor Removal

Defeat Mutant Cousin Kyle

Master Classed

Equip powers from 4 different classes

Epic Artificer

Craft an Artifact with a Might value of 75 or more

Glitch of Death

Use TimeFart Glitch to cause a status-effected enemy to lose their turn and die at turn’s end

Through the Bowels of Time

Survive the farts of future past

Diabetes Defender

Defend a helpless child from a drunk lunatic

Big Knocker

Kill an enemy by knocking another enemy into them

Character Sheet Elite

Reach the highest rank on 5 titles in your Character Sheet

Master Manipulator

Confuse or charm an enemy into defeating another enemy

Friend Finder

Acquire and unlock all Summons

Potty Trained

Use a toilet and achieve the highest mastery level

Pick Yourself up by Your Bootstraps

Collect all loot in the Homeless Camp at SoDoSoPa

South Park: The Fractured But Whole arrives on October 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.