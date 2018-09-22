‘Spider-Man’ Art Book Reveals Unused Alternate Costume

Marvel’s Spider-Man exclusively for the PlayStation 4 has so many hidden Easter eggs for players to uncover. The world that Insomniac Games built is massive with so much left to uncover, however, and Titan Books’ Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game aims to help fans discover it all!

One of the reveals the art book shares is a first look at an unused costume that never made it into the game. The concept art can be seen on page 17 for those that have the book, but for those that don’t, you can check the design out in its full glory below, given to us by Marvel:

Though very similar to the standard suit, there are a few differences. Most notable is the black spider emblazoned on the front instead of the traditional white seen in-game. The leg design is also slightly different, streaming through the center of the thigh versus nestled on the outside.

The way the suit blends into the calves is also different, with a different sort of threading seemingly used for the material. It’s the small details that add up, but with so many suits in the game it is interesting to see that there was the possibility for even more.

According to Jacinda Chew in the book, “Our Spider-Man originally had the gangly frame of a young man. This briefly bounced to a football player’s frame before we landed on more of a fighter’s build. Riggers and character artists sculpted custom anatomy for any poses that didn’t look good in the game.”

With record-breaking sales and gamers continuing to sing the praises of the PlayStation exclusive, the attention to detail that the creative team put forth throughout the entire game creation definitely paid off. But there is so much left to uncover and Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game is a must have for any Spidey fan. You can scoop up your own copy of the book right here from Titan Books for $39.95!