‘Spider-Man’ Fans Want the Toei Version Put Into PS4 Game As a Skin With Japanese Voiceover

There's no question that Insomniac Games has packed an extraordinary amount of value into Marvel's Spider-Man for PlayStation 4, between the main adventure and the DLC chapters that are slowly but surely coming out for the game. But we're also digging the skins, which give Spidey a variety of looks, from the Iron Spidey costume to the New York Punk-style attire.

Still, that isn't stopping some fans from making certain requests. And Jordan Gibson, a user on Twitter, just came up with a doozy.

How great would it be if one of the last DLC Spider-Man suits was Toei Spidey and his voice switched to the Japanese VO when you played as him pic.twitter.com/iljvkQ0lG6 — Jordan Gibson (@gibsoncomics) November 22, 2018

Yep, Jordan's recommendation comes from the Japanese Toei-produced Spider-Man series, which debuted in 1978 and finished its run not even a full year later. The series has been a cult favorite for many fans, and the idea of a Toei-inspired skin for the game isn't a bad one, even if it is a bit "cheesy."

But on top of that, the fan also suggested a Japanese voiceover. And some have even gone the extra mile, wondering if we can get visible thought balloons to go along with it:

Haha does he have a bunch of word balloons? — Jordan Gibson (@gibsoncomics) November 22, 2018

Oh yeah. It's the only way he communicates with the NPCs. 😁 — ⓂⒾⓉⓄ ミトー EXCELSIOR 🦊 (@TheRealMitoFox) November 22, 2018

That’d be a lot better than some of the skins they had. — NaNoRockBro (@Rockford_Guy) November 22, 2018

This isn't the first time that fans have recommended a skin for the hit PS4 release. Following his passing, some even noted that legendary Marvel creator Stan Lee would make for a good playable skin -- just as he was in Amazing Spider-Man back on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Wii U. And, hey, we're down with that.

The developer hasn't said a word yet, mainly because, well, it's Thanksgiving; and they're still hard at work on the final DLC pack for the game, which arrives next month. But there's a good chance we could see more skins coming in the next few months, with the Toei character being a good possibility. Besides, he stands a better chance than the "evil" Spider-Man that enjoyed torturing his foes with...a guinea pig? No, really, watch that madness below.

And if you need a taste of just how awesome the Toei series was, we included a clip of that as well. Complete with zipper noises!

Marvel's Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. We highly recommend it!