Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gameplay Shows Off Backwards Swinging

✖

At this point, we know that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' eponymous hero takes a bit of a different path than the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker, and that it is evident in the way he moves and fights that he's still learning the ropes and how to be Spider-Man in his own right. The latest issue of Daily Bugle Now from developer Insomniac Games highlights this even further by showing Miles swinging around the city... backwards.

If you're not already aware, Insomniac Games has been releasing these little tidbits on social media for several days at this point. Sometimes it shows off a new suit, or simply provides insight into various characters. But if you've been checking these out on Twitter, for example, you might want to swap to Instagram. While the developers shared today's update on both, the Instagram version is the one that includes a brief video of Miles swinging around in (backwards) style. You can check it out below:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales so far? Are you excited to see more gameplay? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!