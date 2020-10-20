Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Daily Bugle Issue Introduces New Characters

✖

Marvel’s Spider-Man players were introduced to game’s version of Miles Morales on the PlayStation 4, but when the character is playable again on the PlayStation 5, he’ll be joined by some new characters in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. To introduce upcoming players to some of the supporting cast we’ll see in Miles Morales, Insomniac Games shared character bios and quotes from four different people featured in the new Spider-Man game. The four characters introduced are Miles Morales himself, Ganke Lee, Danika Hart, and Hailey Cooper.

Those who played Marvel’s Spider-Man and especially those who’ve kept up with Marvel’s comics will know Miles Morales well by now. His excerpt from the Daily Bugle Now issue says he has a “makeshift bedroom studio” which might be a hint at some sort of side activity players find him doing in the new Spider-Man game. He also spoke about how much music had impacted his life, so we can expect that to be incorporated into the game in some way.

Daily Bugle Now wants to introduce you to the next generation of Marvel’s New Yorkers. Check them out! #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/KUofuC6Hw5 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 20, 2020

We’ve caught a glimpse of Ganke Lee before, and through this Daily Bugle Now issue, we get to know him better. He’s working on a “game-changing app” that’ll be the “go-to app whenever you need help.” Seeing how he’s been a technological boon to Miles in the past, it sure sounds like that app will be something either players will use or one that people will use to call for help from Spider-Man.

Danika Hart hosts the “Danikast,” a podcast aimed at sharing news from “a realistic point of view” so that people can be informed when they’re making their decisions. Those who played Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 will recall J. Jonah Jameson’s lengthy rants from his podcast where he berated Spider-Man and all that the hero did, so it definitely sounds like her podcast is the counter programming to Jameson’s Just the Facts.

Lastly, we’re introduced to Hailey Cooper, a character whose street art is known throughout East Harlem. Her image in the Daily Bugle Now issue shows her painting Spider-Man on a wall, though it appears from the suit to be the Peter Parker version. The artist said in her quote she wanted to make her creations to “move people and raise awareness ab out issues or causes they should know about” which sounds like a vehicle for how we’ll see parts of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales landscape change subtly as players progress through the story.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases on November 12th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.