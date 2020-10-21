Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals New Crimson Cowl Suit

✖

Developer Insomniac Games today revealed a new suit for the upcoming video game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales through its regular Daily Bugle Now updates that it has been sharing. While there is also a focus on the already revealed T.R.A.C.K. Suit, the latest issue also spotlights a new suit called the Crimson Cowl Suit.

The Crimson Cowl Suit, which you can check out below, is essentially what it sounds like. It's a largely red suit with a crimson hood (or cowl) extending up from the chest that partially covers and attaches to the mask. It's reminiscent of Ghost Spider's first official costume, though more angular. The Daily Bugle Now update refers to it as "athletic," and it certainly seems like the sort of advanced gym clothes Spider-Man might wear.

Wondering about this new Spider-Man and his suits? Daily Bugle Now has you covered with this latest story. #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/PTdMhGRQqq — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 21, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

