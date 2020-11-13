Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Post-Credits Scene Explained

✖

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players, and fans are eagerly playing through its content. The game focuses on the new Spider-Man in town as he covers for Peter Parker while the original Spider-Man is away on a trip with Mary Jane. While relatively short, the game is good, and players are likely to see those end credits roll before too long. They should make sure they stick around because there's a post-credits scene that, presumably, sets up what's next from Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man game universe. Warning that SPOILERS for the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Miles Morales follows.

While the bulk of Spider-Man: Miles Morales focuses on its titular character, the post-credits scene seemingly sets up what's next for Peter Parker. The post-credits scene features Norman Osborn, the former mayor of New York City. He resigned in disgrace after the Devils' Breath incident of the first game. Norman enters his secret lab. Within, Curt Connors (the villain called the Lizard in the comics) is at work. His subject is Norman's son and Peter and MJ's close friend, Harry Osborn. Connors is still trying to find a cure for the deadly disease Harry inherited from his mother. Connors is still working, but Norman is tired of waiting. He tells Connors to open the tank.

This scene may give us an idea of where the next Spider-Man game will head. In addition to Connors being the Lizard, Norman is the original Green Goblin in the comics. Harry later took up that mantle and, more recently, returned as Kindred. These histories could suggest we're looking at the gauntlet of villains that Peter will face in his next game outing.

But there's something else that players should remember from the first Marvel's Spider-Man game. When the game first revealed Harry in his tank, there was a black substance in there with him. Norman put his hand on Harry's tank but turned away before noticing that the black material responded to his hand, suggesting the substance may be sentient.

This scene suggests the substance could be the game's version of the Venom symbiote. That's the alien being that forms Peter's "black suit" as Spider-Man before bonding with another, Eddie Brock, to become a rival villain and anti-hero Venom. The black suit was conspicuous by its absence from the first game, which allowed players to unlock plenty of Peter's other, less popular costumes. Insomniac's creative director, Bryan Intihar, has hinted that they didn't put the black suit in the first game because they have big plans for it in the future.

"I think something like that suit (symbiote suit) deserves its day in the spotlight," Intihar said. "I think just making it an unlockable suit wouldn't be doing it justice. It's one of the best stories for Spider-Man. I think it's a complex story. And I think it's a story that needs to be told, and it needs to be told the way Insomniac would tell it."

Could this post-credits scene be setting up the video game version of the symbiote saga? Fans will have to wait and see.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is on sale now.