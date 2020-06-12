Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Director Reacts to New Miles Morales PS5 Game

✖

Sony and Marvel announced the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales at the recent Playstation 5 debut event. Miles Morales is an expansion in Insomniac Games' series that started with Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018, this time focusing on the Miles Morales character, who was introduced and given his own superpowered origin in the first game. Naturally, Marvel fans are hyped to see Miles Morales' Spider-Man get his own game - and so are some of the creators that have made Miles Morales an icon - on both the page and the screen! One of those people is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey, who posted this reaction to seeing the Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 trailer:

A simple, yet, effective, .gif response from Ramsey, which pretty much says it all.

As stated, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a key milestone in introducing Miles Morales to a much wider mainstream audience. The animated film made Miles the centerpiece of an entirely new Spider-Man multiverse, while simultaneously extending the Spider-Man legend to whole new demographics of minority fans and children, who may have never been able to see themselves in the character.

Along with Peter Ramsey, Miles Morales co-creator and comic book guru Brian Michael Bendis shared his reaction to Spider-Man: Miles Morales, stating he's a "Proud Dad" to see that Miles has come this far. As Bendis has indicated in earlier interviews, he was not even sure the character would work, back when he first launched him:

"What is interesting is that the response to [Miles], just from the cartoons or whatever, is just… in so many reasons, he should not have worked," Bendis told io9 in a 2016 interview. "Peter Parker's not broken. There's nothing wrong with Peter, but here's this other thing we want to do. The response to that has been so overwhelmingly positive from older fans and younger fans… I can't tell you what a wonderful, heartwarming experience it is to hear from people about Miles every day. It's amazing."

Indeed, since his debut in 2011 (a co-creation of Bendis and Sarah Pechilli), Miles Morales has been one of the most successful new characters that Marvel has launched in the 21st century. He's grown to lead in his own comic series; been featured in Spider-Man animated shows; and is now an Oscar-winning franchise-starter at the movies. Gaming is pretty much the only frontier he has left to conquer - and it certainly looks like Spider-Man: Miles Morales is going to do it.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released for the Playstation 5 this holiday season.

