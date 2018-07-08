The Baxter Building Won’t Be In Spider-Man PS4

Looking forward to swinging from the Baxter Building in Marvel’s Spider-Man? Well, I have some bad news: it isn’t in the game.

News of the Baxter Building’s absence comes way the game’s Creative Director Bryan Intihar who makes a habit of answering the burning questions of fans on Twitter, and thus, consequently, is occasionally in the business of crushing dreams.

Sorry but it’s not in the game — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) July 4, 2018

For those that don’t know: the Baxter Building is one of the most famous landmarks in New York City, chiefly because it serves as the headquarters of the Fantastic Four and Future Foundation.

The Baxter Building first appeared in Fantastic Four #3 in March 1962, and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. It was notably the first comic-book superhero lair to be well-known to the public in the fictional world.

It is located at 42nd Street and Madison Avenue, and is one of the most beloved landmarks by fans, who are no doubt bummed it won’t be appearing in the game.

However, when you factor in the fact the game spent a considerable time in development during the infamous X-Men/Fantastic Four ban (which has impacted other titles), then this isn’t that big of a surprise. Disappointing, but not that surprising.

While the Baxter Building will sadly be missing, Marvel’s Spider-Man isn’t without its fair-share of other iconic structures, such as the Avengers Tower, Sanctum Sanctorum, the Wakandan Embassy, and Damage Control’s HQ. If there is one thing Spider-Man PS4 has, it’s an abundance of easter eggs, just not a Baxter Building easter egg.

It’s worth pointing out that the building could be added to the game post-launch, either via a free update or as part of some type of DLC, though this seems unlikely.

Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man is set to release on September 7th exclusively via the PlayStation 4. For more on the game and Spidey in general, be sure to check out our previous coverage of the superhero by clicking right here.

If you don’t click links on the Internet (wise), then feel free to hop in the comments, and let us know on a scale of 1-10 how bummed you’re that Baxter Building hasn’t been included.