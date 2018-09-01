New ‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Video Shows off Comic-Inspired Action Sequences

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Spider-Man title for PlayStation 4 and this time it’s all about those sweet, sweet action sequences. For fans of the comics, the latest trailer is definitely for you.

The new “Action Sequence Breakdown” video seen above shows off the thrilling ride that players will enjoy with the fast-acting combat, open-world traversal, and how Spidey interacts with his most dangerous foes.

The director dives deep into the inspiration behind how they approached gameplay while showing how they are making fans empathize with Peter Parker. It’s the classic “good vs. evil” seen in entertainment, and that dualistic conflict means nothing if players aren’t connected to the hero. Because of that, it was important for the team to truly make “the greater good” a vital part to Parker’s entire persona while also making him more human to fans.

Pair that with the sinister nature of the in-game villains, and the lines in the sand are clearly drawn. Another interesting aspect to note is the obvious comic references in the gameplay sequence above. The comic panels in actual comics have to read to a certain rhythm in order to covey that desired guttural response. In homage to that, the creative team was very methodical in their villain placement on screen, making that transition from comic to video game more integrated than many thought possible.

As one would expect with a hero like Spider-Man, it’s not a simple run and punch type game. There is strategy, acrobatics, structural manipulation. All that compiles into a thrill-seeking experience that players can get lost in. A subtle sense of urgency is always there, making the player feel the need to survive, to thrive, and to conquer those that seek to conquer everyone else.

With everything we’ve seen so far of the game, this will be an instant hit. The title isn’t even out yet and many are already claiming its victory for Game of the Year. To catch up on all of the other video sneak peeks we’ve had, you can visit our community hub right here to see everything Insomniac Games has in store.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will be swinging its way onto the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro on Sept. 7th!