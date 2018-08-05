Enemies In Spider-Man PS4 Don’t Scale To Your Level

Enemies will not scale to your level in Insomniac Games’ upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man, the developer has confirmed.

News of the design choice and its confirmation comes way of the developer itself (via Reddit), who revealed that “threats grow over the course of the game” rather than scale alongside you as you level up.

Unfortunately, Insomniac Games doesn’t provide any further details of elaboration, but what it appears to be saying is that rather than pump-up enemy numbers arbitrarily as you level up, the threats you will encounter will simply just become greater. This could manifest in more enemies to deal with, or new tougher enemy types.

For example, in the Batman: Arkham games threats become greater over the course of the game as enemies get better gear, weapons, etc. And this is a common approach to enemy design in many games, and is contrary to the design of enemy bullet sponges that unleash the same attacks, just with more weight behind them.

Now is this how enemies will work in Marvel’s Spider-Man? Who knows. Again, Insomniac Games is light on the finer details. But we do know that something akin to games like, Batman: Arkham, will be implemented. And in turn this should make the upgrades you get over the course of the game more meaningful, because there’s nothing worse than upgrading only to have it be undermined by counter-acting enemy upgrades.

Given that Spider-Man has no specific weakness (other than perhaps his friends), it will be interesting to see how Insomniac Games throws challenge at players, especially after they’ve fully-upgraded their Spidey. Luckily, they have a robust roster of villains all with their own powers to make things easy for them, and hard for Peter Parker.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and is slated to release on September 7. For more on the game and all things Spidey, click here.

