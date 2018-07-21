Spider-Man PS4: Mary Jane Voice Actress Revealed

Prominent voice acting talent, Laura Bailey, has revealed that she is the voice behind Mary Jane in the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man.

News of Bailey’s involvement comes way of her personal and official Twitter account, and via the following tweet:

Couldn’t be at #ComicCon with my @insomniacgames buddies this year cuz of baby craziness… But SO THRILLED to finally be able to say I’m playing MJ in their new #SpiderManPS4 game!! 🤟🕷 https://t.co/VIWq3E3YII — Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) July 20, 2018

If you recognize the name Laura Bailey, it’s probably because she is – arguably – the most well-known voice actress in the industry, and has her hands in essentially everything these days. Basically, if you’ve played any major release in recent memory, you’ve played a game starring Laura Bailey.

In an industry where voice talent is largely forgotten, Bailey has carved out her gamer household name by multiple prominent roles, including: Kait Diaz in Gears of War 4 and Gears 5, Nadine Ross in the Uncharted series, Supergirl in Injustice 2, Catwoman in Batman: The Telltale Series, Olympia Vale in Halo 5: Guardians, Wonder Woman in LEGO Dimensions, Gwyn in Game of Thrones, Fiona in Tales From The Borderlands, Loreth in Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Spider-Woman in Spider-Man Unlimited, Kaine in NieR, Cloud of Darkness in Final Fantasy, Catherine in Catherine, Serana in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Dawnguard, and many many other big and small roles.

Like it would take an hour to type out every game she’s been in. A literal hour (and who knows how much longer if you include the anime, film, and television work she has done as well).

All of that said, fans will be delighted to know she is helping bring Mary Jane to life in Insomniac Games’ upcoming project.

In addition to Marvel’s Spider-Man, Bailey is also currently working on The Last of Us Part II, Dissidia Final Fantasy NX, and Gears 5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4, and is set to release on September 7th. For more news on Spidey, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the superhero by clicking here.