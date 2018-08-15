Spider-Man PS4: Mary Jane Playable, Will “Surprise A Lot of People”

There is a ton of new Spider-Man PS4 information coming out this morning, and trying to find the juiciest scoops is like trying to sup water from a firehouse. We have learned a couple of incredible new details, though, and perhaps the most exciting bit of news is that Mary Jane Watson will be a playable character in the game. This was confirmed by Spider-Man Creative Director Brian Intihar this morning as part of a rapid-fire Q&A session with Game Informer.

There are two bits of information revealed here that are especially interesting to Marvel and Spider-Man fans. The first is that, yes, Mary Jane will be playable in the game. We got a straight up “yes” answer, with no elaboration, and we’ve been told that before. However, at the beginning of the Q&A, Intihar does state that Mary Jane is going to be the topic of conversation for many players. Mary Jane is going apparently going to “surprise a lot of people — a lot of people.”

This got us thinking: how is Mary Jane going to surprise a lot of people in Spider-Man? What could they do with this character that players wouldn’t expect, and what about her appearance, character, or presentation would shock us? Then it hit us: super powers!

This is pure speculation on our part — we just want to make sure and get that out of the way right now. Insomniac Games has not even hinted at the fact that MJ might have powers in the game, but we do know that it’s not unheard of in the comics. Those of you who are familiar with the “Renew Your Vows” comic series will know that a Mary Jane with super powers isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds. In that series MJ, as well as her daughter, acquire super powers.

That makes a lot of sense to us, but it could be that Mary Jane is only playable during the “slice-of-life” sequences in the game. We know that Insomniac Games wants to tell a Peter Parker story as well as a Spider-Man story this time around, and that we’ll be spending a lot of time out of the Spider-Man suit. If that’s the case, perhaps many of those sequences will have us playing as Mary Jane while Spider-Man is off doing crazy things. Maybe we’ll have to take control of Mary Jane to bail Peter out of trouble. Who knows!

What do you guys think? Would you be pumped to play as “Spinneret?” Could we finally see Mary Jane as something other than a love interest in this Spider-Man game? Let us know what you think in the comments below!