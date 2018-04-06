Spider-Man PS4: Peter Parker’s Wristbands Explained

Game Informer (those lucky dogs) got to go hands-on with Spider-Man PS4, and as part of their ongoing coverage this month, they posted a long recap of pretty much everything they know about the game and its characters based on their time playing. This episode of the Game Informer Show is a couple of hours long, but they start talking about Spider-Man about three minutes in. About seven and a half minutes in, we finally learn why Peter Parker is always wearing wristbands while out of costume:

Here we have confirmation that Insomniac’s version of Spider-Man will be using some kind of mechanical web launcher, instead of organic webbing. For years there has been a pretty even split between mechanical and organic, and most younger Spider-Man fans, who were introduced to the hero through Toby Maguire’s portrayal of the web-slinger, assume that the webbing comes straight out of his wrists.

Peter Parker, in this version of Spider-Man, has to be ready to equip his web cartridges at any given moment, and that’s why he is always seen with those wristbands on. Keep in mind that we’re not dealing with an origin story or young Peter Parker, here. We’re dealing with an experienced hero who is eight years into his career as Spider-Man, and eight years into his life as Peter Parker on the side.

True to the Peter Parker that everyone knows and loves, however, we learn that his apartment is an absolute mess, and the man is as disorganized as ever. Something that fans are going to love when diving into this game, is exploring Peter Parker’s apartment, which is apparently packed with Easter eggs. The people making this game are not soulless suits; these are fans, so we can expect plenty of shoutouts and tips of the hat to various characters, canons, timelines, and stories.

You may also recognize Miles Morales in the background of the image we shared, and it has indeed been confirmed that Miles will play a pretty significant role in the game. Not only that, we’ll also be able to play as Mary Jane Watson, who we’re told will “surprise a lot of people.” We think we know why, and you can read more about that here.